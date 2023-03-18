News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-18 | 11:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon
To mark the month of La Francophonie, France's Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, inaugurated the French Institute in Lebanon's new wing at the Institute's headquarters in Jounieh.
During the opening ceremony on Saturday, Ambassador Grillo highlighted the importance of Francophonie, "which represents the values of brotherhood and participation."
She indicated that there are nine centers of the French Institute across Lebanon, including in Tripoli, Sidon, Tyre, Nabatiyeh, Deir al-Qamar, Baalbek, and Zahle.
During the speech marking the occasion, Grillo affirmed France's commitment towards Lebanon, and its keenness to its presence, because "Lebanon is diversified, and I want to be closer to the Lebanese," she said.
Grillo hoped that there would be a new partnership in all regions, from Keserwan to Metn and Jbeil, since "even within one region there are peculiarities and this is what makes Lebanon a beautiful country, for you are not alike […] Sometimes it is difficult when you try to unite everyone, but your lack of similarity is the wealth of this country," she asserted.
France's Ambassador to Lebanon also spoke about the possibility of cooperation between mayors in France and Lebanon via several projects, stressing that the Lebanese are not alone, "we are here to stay by your side in this difficult period."
Anne Grillo concluded by saying that she believes the Lebanese should look to the future and display the confidence, courage, and talent they have.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Francophonie
France
Ambassador
Anne Grillo
French
Institute
Next
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Variety
2022-12-30
France Armed Forces minister to spend NYE with French peacekeepers in Lebanon
Variety
2022-12-30
France Armed Forces minister to spend NYE with French peacekeepers in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Middle East
2023-03-10
KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents
0
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon adopts new strategies to deal with Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon adopts new strategies to deal with Syrian refugee crisis
0
Middle East
10:51
Iran court sentences two to death over deadly shrine attack
Middle East
10:51
Iran court sentences two to death over deadly shrine attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
3
Lebanon News
06:46
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
Lebanon News
06:46
Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members
4
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
Lebanon News
11:56
French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
News Bulletin Reports
11:47
Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:37
Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis
7
Variety
07:10
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
Variety
07:10
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store