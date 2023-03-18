Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-03-18 | 11:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France&#39;s commitment to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ambassador Grillo reaffirms France's commitment to Lebanon

To mark the month of La Francophonie, France's Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, inaugurated the French Institute in Lebanon's new wing at the Institute's headquarters in Jounieh.   

During the opening ceremony on Saturday, Ambassador Grillo highlighted the importance of Francophonie, "which represents the values of brotherhood and participation."   

She indicated that there are nine centers of the French Institute across Lebanon, including in Tripoli, Sidon, Tyre, Nabatiyeh, Deir al-Qamar, Baalbek, and Zahle.   

During the speech marking the occasion, Grillo affirmed France's commitment towards Lebanon, and its keenness to its presence, because "Lebanon is diversified, and I want to be closer to the Lebanese," she said.   

Grillo hoped that there would be a new partnership in all regions, from Keserwan to Metn and Jbeil, since "even within one region there are peculiarities and this is what makes Lebanon a beautiful country, for you are not alike […] Sometimes it is difficult when you try to unite everyone, but your lack of similarity is the wealth of this country," she asserted.   

France's Ambassador to Lebanon also spoke about the possibility of cooperation between mayors in France and Lebanon via several projects, stressing that the Lebanese are not alone, "we are here to stay by your side in this difficult period."   

Anne Grillo concluded by saying that she believes the Lebanese should look to the future and display the confidence, courage, and talent they have.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Francophonie

France

Ambassador

Anne Grillo

French

Institute

LBCI Next
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

France Armed Forces minister to spend NYE with French peacekeepers in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Union of Jezzine Municipalities launches free online medical consultations for residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Lebanon adopts new strategies to deal with Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Middle East
10:51

Iran court sentences two to death over deadly shrine attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:57

Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:46

Maronite Patriarchy organizes retreat day for Christian parliament members

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in Lebanon's healthcare: The decline of emergency departments and medical staff availability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:37

Thousands of Syrian children born in Lebanon amid ongoing crisis

LBCI
Variety
07:10

Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

MP Wael Abu Faour urges Lebanon to capitalize on Saudi-Iranian agreement for presidential consensus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app