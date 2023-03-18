To mark the month of La Francophonie, France's Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, inaugurated the French Institute in Lebanon's new wing at the Institute's headquarters in Jounieh.



During the opening ceremony on Saturday, Ambassador Grillo highlighted the importance of Francophonie, "which represents the values of brotherhood and participation."



She indicated that there are nine centers of the French Institute across Lebanon, including in Tripoli, Sidon, Tyre, Nabatiyeh, Deir al-Qamar, Baalbek, and Zahle.



During the speech marking the occasion, Grillo affirmed France's commitment towards Lebanon, and its keenness to its presence, because "Lebanon is diversified, and I want to be closer to the Lebanese," she said.



Grillo hoped that there would be a new partnership in all regions, from Keserwan to Metn and Jbeil, since "even within one region there are peculiarities and this is what makes Lebanon a beautiful country, for you are not alike […] Sometimes it is difficult when you try to unite everyone, but your lack of similarity is the wealth of this country," she asserted.



France's Ambassador to Lebanon also spoke about the possibility of cooperation between mayors in France and Lebanon via several projects, stressing that the Lebanese are not alone, "we are here to stay by your side in this difficult period."



Anne Grillo concluded by saying that she believes the Lebanese should look to the future and display the confidence, courage, and talent they have.