US 'making real progress fighting inflation:' Biden

World News
2024-07-26 | 09:39
High views
US 'making real progress fighting inflation:' Biden
US 'making real progress fighting inflation:' Biden

US President Joe Biden lauded US progress on inflation Friday, after fresh government data pointed to a further slowdown in the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measure.

"Today's report shows we are making real progress fighting inflation," he said in a statement. "The agenda that Vice President Harris and I are fighting for has helped us come back strong from the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and deliver for working families."

AFP

World News

United States

Joe Biden

Inflation

Progress

Biden urges Netanyahu to reach ceasefire in Gaza and protect civilians
Martin Indyk, diplomat who sought Middle East peace, dies at 73
