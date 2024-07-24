Harris bashes Trump over 'fear and hate' at her first campaign rally

World News
2024-07-24 | 00:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Harris bashes Trump over &#39;fear and hate&#39; at her first campaign rally
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Harris bashes Trump over 'fear and hate' at her first campaign rally

US Vice President Kamala Harris assailed Donald Trump on Tuesday at her first campaign rally since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate, while a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed her taking a marginal lead over her Republican rival.

In a 17-minute speech, Harris aggressively went after Trump's vulnerabilities, comparing her background as a former prosecutor to his record as a convicted felon.

Harris ticked through a list of liberal priorities, saying that if elected, she would act to expand abortion access, make it easier for workers to join unions, and address gun violence, drawing a sharp contrast with Trump, the Republican nominee for president in the Nov. 5 election.

"Donald Trump wants to take our country backward," she told a cheering crowd of several thousand at West Allis Central High School in a Milwaukee suburb in Wisconsin, a battleground state with a pivotal role in deciding the election outcome.

"Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear, and hate?"

The raucous rally was a notable contrast to the smaller, more subdued events Biden held, underscoring Democrats' hope that Harris, 59, can revive what had been a flagging campaign under Biden, 81. The audience danced and waved Harris signs while chants of "Ka-ma-la!" broke out when she took the stage.

She emphasized her commitment to reproductive rights, an issue that has plagued Republicans since the US Supreme Court - powered by three Trump-appointed justices - eliminated a nationwide right to abortion in 2022.

Trump and his allies have tried to tether Harris to some of Biden's more unpopular policies, including his administration's handling of the surge of migrants at the southern border with Mexico.

In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Trump expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Harris, noting that her previous presidential run in 2020 did not even survive until the first statewide nominating contest.

Trump offered to debate Harris multiple times. Trump and Biden had one more debate scheduled on Sept. 10 after their encounter on June 27. Biden's poor performance that night led to Democratic calls for him to step aside.

"I want to debate her, and she'll be no different because they have the same policies," Trump said.

Reuters

World News

United States

Kamala Harris

Donald Trump

Campaign

Joe Biden

Democratic

Candidate

Republican

LBCI Next
Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi, cancels flights
Trump to meet Israeli PM in Florida on Friday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:19

Democratic leaders in US Congress endorse Kamala Harris

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Republican Party formally nominates Donald Trump for Presidency

LBCI
World News
02:25

Trump's campaign files complaint against Harris taking over Biden's campaign funds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:52

Several dead, pilot rescued after Nepal plane crash

LBCI
World News
02:25

Trump's campaign files complaint against Harris taking over Biden's campaign funds

LBCI
World News
01:50

International aircraft crashes in Australia military exercise, pilot safe

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu's government in Jerusalem

LBCI
World News
2024-06-26

Incheon Airport temporarily closes runways due to North Korean trash balloons

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-28

Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Turkish source: No plan for Erdogan to meet Assad

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29

Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization

LBCI
World News
08:22

Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46

Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI

LBCI
World News
11:35

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04

At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More