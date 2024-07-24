Harris bashes Trump over 'fear and hate' at her first campaign rally

US Vice President Kamala Harris assailed Donald Trump on Tuesday at her first campaign rally since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate, while a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed her taking a marginal lead over her Republican rival.



In a 17-minute speech, Harris aggressively went after Trump's vulnerabilities, comparing her background as a former prosecutor to his record as a convicted felon.



Harris ticked through a list of liberal priorities, saying that if elected, she would act to expand abortion access, make it easier for workers to join unions, and address gun violence, drawing a sharp contrast with Trump, the Republican nominee for president in the Nov. 5 election.



"Donald Trump wants to take our country backward," she told a cheering crowd of several thousand at West Allis Central High School in a Milwaukee suburb in Wisconsin, a battleground state with a pivotal role in deciding the election outcome.



"Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear, and hate?"



The raucous rally was a notable contrast to the smaller, more subdued events Biden held, underscoring Democrats' hope that Harris, 59, can revive what had been a flagging campaign under Biden, 81. The audience danced and waved Harris signs while chants of "Ka-ma-la!" broke out when she took the stage.



She emphasized her commitment to reproductive rights, an issue that has plagued Republicans since the US Supreme Court - powered by three Trump-appointed justices - eliminated a nationwide right to abortion in 2022.



Trump and his allies have tried to tether Harris to some of Biden's more unpopular policies, including his administration's handling of the surge of migrants at the southern border with Mexico.



In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Trump expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Harris, noting that her previous presidential run in 2020 did not even survive until the first statewide nominating contest.



Trump offered to debate Harris multiple times. Trump and Biden had one more debate scheduled on Sept. 10 after their encounter on June 27. Biden's poor performance that night led to Democratic calls for him to step aside.



"I want to debate her, and she'll be no different because they have the same policies," Trump said.



Reuters