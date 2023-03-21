UNIFIL honors its 45th establishment day, wishing hope for future peace

Lebanon News
2023-03-21 | 05:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL honors its 45th establishment day, wishing hope for future peace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UNIFIL honors its 45th establishment day, wishing hope for future peace

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon’s (UNIFIL) establishment, the Head of Mission and Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lázaro, reflected on the mission’s origins and his hope for an eventual lasting peace in the region.  

Speaking in Naqoura to mark the occasion, Major General Lázaro expressed that the success of Resolution 1701 will be achieved in a permanent ceasefire and sustainable peace, “that needs a political agreement, and it is not something that we, as peacekeepers, can accomplish only ourselves. Our role is to create the conditions for this process.”  

Regarding the recent tensions on the Blue Line, he noted that “our peacekeepers have been on the ground to defuse potential incidents and maintain calm. Thanks to their efforts, and with the strong commitment of the parties, the situation has not escalated.”  

He urged all parties to refrain from any step that could lead to a reaction and break the cessation of hostilities.  

Major General Aroldo Lázaro also recognized the contribution of the mission’s civilian and military peacekeepers who have served since 1978 and paid tribute to the sacrifice of 328 fallen military peacekeepers, including Irish Private Seán Rooney, who was killed on December 14, 2022.  

“Over these 45 years, the commitment of our peacekeepers has never wavered,” he stressed, adding that “It’s why our uniform members, hailing from 47 different countries and supported by civilian peacekeepers from dozens more, undertake more than 450 operational activities each day – working together to implement UNIFIL’s mandate on land, at sea, and in the air.”  

On March 19, 1978, the UN Security Council adopted resolutions 425 and 426. It established UNIFIL to affirm Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, restore peace, and assist Lebanon’s Government in restoring its authority over the area.   

After the 2006 war, the Council furthered UNIFIL’s mandate under resolution 1701, assigning it more tasks with the Lebanese Armed Forces in south Lebanon.  

With around 10,000 military personnel from 47 countries and over 800 national and international civilian staff, 33 peacekeepers were awarded UN medals for their service during the ceremony.
 

Lebanon News

United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon

UNIFIL

Peacekeepers

Lebanon

Borders

LBCI Next
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
MP al-Bizri to LBCI: Moderate forces must determine position on quorum for presidential election session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-17

Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Delegation from Baalbek-Hermel urges for medical cannabis manufacturing amid economic hardship

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

75 percent of Palestinian graduates in Lebanon are unemployed: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Tesla's German plant hits 4,000 cars per week ahead of schedule

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-17

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Biden administration tells Supreme Court Big Oil climate cases belong in state court

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app