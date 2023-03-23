Former Minister Raed Khoury: "The political will is nonexistent in Lebanon"

Former Minister Raed Khoury stated that the problem in Lebanon is the absence of political will and the lack of expertise among politicians.



He said that, "we are facing the challenge of building a country and not just managing a crisis. The exceptional phase we are going through requires exceptional people working outside of populism which does not build a country, and what builds a country is political and economic stability."



However, Khoury believes that a clear economic vision that accompanies an independent and fair judiciary puts Lebanon on the right track.

"The solutions are available, including the McKinsey plan and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) according to a program that suits both parties. In politics, we must stay close to the Arab world, taking into account Lebanon's sectarian and political diversity. Today, we are looking for a partnership with countries because the aid previously provided by countries is no longer available," he stated.



He continued by saying, "the collapse is still ongoing, and the rest of the reserve, which has become less than $10 billion, continues to be spent randomly. The public sector is depleted, and the private sector is absent, as there is no reassurance about the fate of the country."

Moreover, he also added, "we are still in the same economic spiral because the important solutions are not being implemented or even discussed. What is happening today is similar to a time-passing phase, and we must rebuild the country through people who are not working to pass this phase."



"There is no hope or salvation for us to get on the right track within the global financial and economic system without a partnership between the public and private sectors. This is an available solution, as the private sector is the lever for the public sector," Khoury indicated.



He pointed out that "the first steps towards a solution must begin with constitutional matters through a complete package, including the presidency, the government, and other state institutions."