Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-03-2025 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan

Israel will permit some Muslims over 50 and their children from the occupied West Bank to enter Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Fridays during Islam's holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

A statement said a "limited number of Muslim worshippers" would be admitted in line with last year's arrangement starting on Friday without specifying a number.

Those allowed are men age 55 and older, women age 50 and older and children up to age 12. They must also pass security screening

"It is emphasized that there is no limitation regarding Israeli Arabs", it added.

The Al-Aqsa lies at the heart of Jerusalem's Old City on a hill known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or Temple Mount, and to Muslims internationally as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Muslim

Worshippers

Al-Aqsa

Ramadan

LBCI Next
Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat
US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan 'good-faith first step'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Al Rahi says during Sunday Mass: We must stand firm and resist for Lebanon’s future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Lebanon's Grand Mufti announces start of Ramadan on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:36

US envoy calls Egypt-led Gaza plan 'good-faith first step'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza's future and Fatah's internal struggles: Palestinian president's amnesty announcement sparks debate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-06

Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-01

Suspicious money transfer unveiled: Man arrested in Beirut Airport after returning from Istanbul with $2.5 million

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-26

Speaker Berri meets Omani FM to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

LBCI reports: Lebanese official denies agreement on Israeli withdrawal extension

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanese Army says Israeli violations persist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More