MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time

On Monday, Lebanon's national carrier, Middle East Airlines (MEA), stated that all flights departing from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport are rescheduled following Daylight-Saving Time as of March 30, 2023.



This decision was taken further to that issued by Lebanon's Council of Ministers to return to Daylight Saving Time after the council extended wintertime for a month, a decision which was subject to criticism and boycott by many citizens and institutions.



MEA has stated that regarding the tickets issued between March 25 and 27, 2023, based on wintertime, passengers are requested to check the revised departure timing.