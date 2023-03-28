UNDP launches Karantina Rehabilitation Center in support of people with disabilities

In partnership with Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) inaugurated the Karantina Rehabilitation Center at Beirut Public Hospital, one of the first of its kind in a public hospital in the country.



The UNDP built and provided the center with medical supplies to assist people with disabilities affected by the Lebanese crisis, especially following the Beirut Port explosion. This event left many suffering physical and psychological difficulties.



Based on the World Health Organization (WHO), about 15 percent of the country's population have a disability, but only 10 percent have access to the healthcare services they need.



Fully funded by the UNDP and managed by the NGO, ArcEnCiel, the center will provide about 360 therapy sessions and 80 medical consultations per month free of charge, including physiotherapy, speech therapy, psychotherapy, early interventions, and other services.



The Karantina Rehabilitation Center is part of the organization's holistic recovery approach, which works with local communities and stakeholders in Karantina to provide a sustainable neighborhood.