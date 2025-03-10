Ukraine to propose sky and sea ceasefire at Saudi talks with US: Kyiv official to AFP

10-03-2025 | 07:22
Ukraine to propose sky and sea ceasefire at Saudi talks with US: Kyiv official to AFP
Ukraine to propose sky and sea ceasefire at Saudi talks with US: Kyiv official to AFP

Kyiv will propose an aerial and naval ceasefire with Russia during talks with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a Ukrainian official told AFP.

"We do have a proposal for a ceasefire in the sky and ceasefire at sea, because these are the ceasefire options that are easy to install and to monitor and it's possible to start with them," the official told AFP on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

AFP
 

