Retired military personnel and public sector employees protest against salary cuts

Lebanon News
2023-03-30 | 05:42
High views
Retired military personnel and public sector employees protest against salary cuts
Retired military personnel and public sector employees protest against salary cuts

Amid the significant depreciation of the dollar exchange rate in Lebanon, several retired military personnel and Public Sector employees held a protest in Riad El-Solh square on Thursday against the decision to decrease their salaries in light of the significant depreciation of the dollar exchange rate.

However, one of the retired military personnel told LBCI, "our pension is not enough to buy a loaf of bread and a gas canister."

The Lebanese people have been struggling since the beginning of the crisis as the cost of living has become so high, and the government has failed to take necessary actions to address the situation.

Thus, protesters chanted slogans demanding that the government take immediate action to address the issue and ensure that their salaries are not affected by the dollar exchange rate fluctuation.
 

Lebanon News

Military

Personnel

Public Sector

Employees

Protest

Salary

Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-27

Saudi National Bank appoints new chairman after Credit Suisse loss

