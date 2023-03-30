Retired military personnel and public sector employees protest against salary cuts

Amid the significant depreciation of the dollar exchange rate in Lebanon, several retired military personnel and Public Sector employees held a protest in Riad El-Solh square on Thursday against the decision to decrease their salaries in light of the significant depreciation of the dollar exchange rate.



However, one of the retired military personnel told LBCI, "our pension is not enough to buy a loaf of bread and a gas canister."



The Lebanese people have been struggling since the beginning of the crisis as the cost of living has become so high, and the government has failed to take necessary actions to address the situation.



Thus, protesters chanted slogans demanding that the government take immediate action to address the issue and ensure that their salaries are not affected by the dollar exchange rate fluctuation.