News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL urges coordination along Blue Line to avoid actions that could cause tensions
Lebanon News
2023-03-31 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNIFIL urges coordination along Blue Line to avoid actions that could cause tensions
Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, chaired a Tripartite meeting at a UN position in Ras al-Naqoura on Thursday, where the discussion tackled recent events along the Blue Line.
Major General Lázaro urged parties to continue coordinating near the line with UNIFIL in advance and avoid any actions that could increase tensions.
"Activities such as weapons pointing, the firing of live ammunition, laser pointing, and stone-throwing have all continued despite my repeated requests for action," he noted, encouraging the parties to use UNIFIL's resources when necessary.
"The Blue Line marking project, which started in 2007, guides the trajectory of the Blue Line. Clarity on the precise trajectory of the Blue Line is determined through the deployment of UNIFIL assets," the UNIFIL head noted.
During the meeting, discussions also tackled the latest UN Secretary-General's report, air and ground violations, and issues within the range of UNIFIL's mandate under UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and subsequent resolutions.
In turn, the Lebanese Army announced in a statement that during the meeting, the Lebanese side touched on the repeated Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty by land, sea, and air and called on the United Nations to exert maximum pressure on the Israeli side to stop its encroachments.
The Lebanese side also reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to international resolutions, in particular resolution 1701 and all its provisions, stressing the need for the Israeli side to withdraw from all occupied Lebanese territories, namely the Shebaa Farms, the Kfarchouba hills, and the outskirts of the town of Al-Mari, where the urban expansion of the town of Ghajar is located, the areas where Lebanon reserves the withdrawal line (13 areas) and the areas where there is a permanent violation of the withdrawal line (17 areas).
The Lebanese side confirmed the removal of the concrete wall erected by the Israeli side inside Lebanese territory at the northern entrance to the railway tunnel between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Lebanon
Aroldo Lázaro
Ras Naqoura
Blue Line
Tripartite
Meeting
Resolution 1701
Next
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
Lebanon News
2023-03-04
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-31
Head of UNIFIL urges parties to reduce tensions along Blue Line
Lebanon News
2023-01-31
Head of UNIFIL urges parties to reduce tensions along Blue Line
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:33
EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić
Lebanon News
08:33
EU stands in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Lebanon: Lenarčić
0
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
0
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
Lebanon News
2023-02-13
Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
Middle East
2023-02-10
Tunisian president decides to strengthen diplomatic ties with Syria
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:34
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Lebanon News
11:34
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
2
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
3
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
05:46
Famine threatens thousands of prisoners in Lebanon: report
4
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
Lebanon News
06:14
MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese
5
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
05:36
Price of gasoline increases 15000 LBP
6
World
10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
World
10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
7
Middle East
05:26
Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey
Middle East
05:26
Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey
8
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Lebanon News
06:12
Attieh to LBCI: Parliamentary committees are effective and active, cover gov's shortfall
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store