Interior Ministry ready for Municipal and Mukhtars' elections, Mawlawi reiterates call for securing funds

Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, emphasized on Monday the importance of holding municipal and mukhtars' elections, noting that the ministry is ready for it and committed to the law.



During a press conference, he stated: "We are obligated to call on the electoral bodies, and we have started preparing voter lists since November, and today or tomorrow, we will issue the necessary circulars regarding candidacy."



He reiterated his request to secure the necessary funds to hold the elections.



He pointed out that municipal elections are supposed to begin in the north on May 7th, in Mount Lebanon on the 14th, in Beirut and the Bekaa on the 21st, and in the south on May 28th.