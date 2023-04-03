Interior Ministry ready for Municipal and Mukhtars' elections, Mawlawi reiterates call for securing funds

Lebanon News
2023-04-03 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Interior Ministry ready for Municipal and Mukhtars&#39; elections, Mawlawi reiterates call for securing funds
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Interior Ministry ready for Municipal and Mukhtars' elections, Mawlawi reiterates call for securing funds

Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, emphasized on Monday the importance of holding municipal and mukhtars' elections, noting that the ministry is ready for it and committed to the law.

During a press conference, he stated: "We are obligated to call on the electoral bodies, and we have started preparing voter lists since November, and today or tomorrow, we will issue the necessary circulars regarding candidacy."

He reiterated his request to secure the necessary funds to hold the elections.

He pointed out that municipal elections are supposed to begin in the north on May 7th, in Mount Lebanon on the 14th, in Beirut and the Bekaa on the 21st, and in the south on May 28th.
 

Lebanon News

Interior Ministry

Municipal

Mukhtars

Elections

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Lebanon sees significant gaps between education and job market: report
MP Skaff to LBCI: Former minister Azour has chance of reaching presidency, internal factors preventing him
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-29

Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-23

Lebanese parliament divided on funding municipal elections without a president

LBCI
Variety
06:38

Lebanese hunter protects deer, set to repopulate species not found in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:11

Illegal cellphone lines sold on the black market puts users at risk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Finance Minister confirms public sector salaries have been calculated at LBP 60,000

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Earthquake piles misery on war-ravaged Syrians in wintry north

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Philips expects to reach recall settlements this year

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app