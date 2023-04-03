Lebanon sees significant gaps between education and job market: report

Lebanon is witnessing an alarming index showcasing the growing gaps between education and the job market.



Based on a recent survey, around 88 percent of Lebanese companies in the digital and tech sectors are looking to hire full-time employees, but they need help finding the right talent, according to a report published by World Bank Blogs.



According to the report, the results of the market digest survey conducted by Forward MENA show that companies in the tech sector are recruiting heavily, as developers are in high demand, with 64 percent of companies looking to hire software developers.



While these results showcase the current “digital trends,” they underscore the difficulties in finding suitable candidates, as 76 percent of companies surveyed expressed a gap between university education and the local job market.



According to the World Bank Blogs report, the major problem is that companies face the “mismatch between graduates’ skills and the job requirements of the market.”



Further, to address this significant gap, developing initiatives that provide coming talents and graduates with the needed skills and “employer-valued” certification is necessary to be employed in the sector.