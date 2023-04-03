News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon sees significant gaps between education and job market: report
Lebanon News
2023-04-03 | 05:12
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanon sees significant gaps between education and job market: report
Lebanon is witnessing an alarming index showcasing the growing gaps between education and the job market.
Based on a recent survey, around 88 percent of Lebanese companies in the digital and tech sectors are looking to hire full-time employees, but they need help finding the right talent, according to a report published by World Bank Blogs.
According to the report, the results of the market digest survey conducted by Forward MENA show that companies in the tech sector are recruiting heavily, as developers are in high demand, with 64 percent of companies looking to hire software developers.
While these results showcase the current “digital trends,” they underscore the difficulties in finding suitable candidates, as 76 percent of companies surveyed expressed a gap between university education and the local job market.
According to the World Bank Blogs report, the major problem is that companies face the “mismatch between graduates’ skills and the job requirements of the market.”
Further, to address this significant gap, developing initiatives that provide coming talents and graduates with the needed skills and “employer-valued” certification is necessary to be employed in the sector.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Gaps
Education
Job Market
Survey
Tech
Sector
World Bank Blogs
Next
Drop in fuel prices across Lebanon
Interior Ministry ready for Municipal and Mukhtars' elections, Mawlawi reiterates call for securing funds
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Lebanon's education sector struggles with finding shortages
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22
Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
Lebanon News
09:28
Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:11
Illegal cellphone lines sold on the black market puts users at risk
News Bulletin Reports
09:11
Illegal cellphone lines sold on the black market puts users at risk
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
News Bulletin Reports
09:07
Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding
0
Lebanon News
09:06
Finance Minister confirms public sector salaries have been calculated at LBP 60,000
Lebanon News
09:06
Finance Minister confirms public sector salaries have been calculated at LBP 60,000
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Earthquake piles misery on war-ravaged Syrians in wintry north
Middle East
2023-02-06
Earthquake piles misery on war-ravaged Syrians in wintry north
0
World
2023-03-30
Philips expects to reach recall settlements this year
World
2023-03-30
Philips expects to reach recall settlements this year
0
World
2023-03-21
Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them
World
2023-03-21
Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
4
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
5
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
6
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
7
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
8
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store