Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad aired footage of two Israeli hostages to be released from Gaza on Thursday as part of a ceasefire deal between its ally Hamas and Israel.



The two captives, Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud, were seen hugging each other and smiling in the video clip filmed at an unknown location. They are expected to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the south Gaza city of Khan YOunis at around 0900 GMT, an Islamic Jihad source said.



AFP