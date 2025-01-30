Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-01-2025 | 02:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Islamic Jihad airs footage of two Israeli hostages to be freed Thursday

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad aired footage of two Israeli hostages to be released from Gaza on Thursday as part of a ceasefire deal between its ally Hamas and Israel.

The two captives, Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud, were seen hugging each other and smiling in the video clip filmed at an unknown location. They are expected to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the south Gaza city of Khan YOunis at around 0900 GMT, an Islamic Jihad source said.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Islamic Jihad

Hostages

Hostags

Israel

Release

LBCI Next
Family of freed Israeli soldier thanks 'security forces, people of Israel'
Israel to free 110 Palestinian prisoners in Gaza truce swap Thursday: NGO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25

Seven hostages released from Gaza back on Israeli soil: Israeli army says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:07

Israel receives list of Gaza hostages to be released on Thursday, PM office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29

Hamas officials say Israel delaying aid delivery to Gaza, may affect hostages' release: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage to be freed Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:09

LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Netanyahu and Katz seek guarantees for future Israeli hostage releases in different manner

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31

Palestinian prisoners to be released at 5 PM: Prisoners' Media Office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:39

Norway says sending $24 million to UNRWA after Israel ban

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32

Israel orders to halt Palestinian prisoner releases after images of Israeli prisoners' transfer in Khan Yunis: Yedioth Ahronoth

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32

Israel orders to halt Palestinian prisoner releases after images of Israeli prisoners' transfer in Khan Yunis: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Future Movement urges supporters to focus on peaceful commemoration of Rafic Hariri's 20th anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Labor Minister says positive atmosphere but cautiously optimistic as Lebanon fulfills its role in agreement with Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

LBCI obtains list of Hezbollah captives held by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Challenges in Lebanon’s government formation: Disputes over sectarian control and ministerial seats remain unresolved

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

UNRWA operations in Lebanon unaffected by US funding halt and Israeli ban, official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel escalates northern border tensions amid key US peace talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israel military says 'intercepted' Hezbollah drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More