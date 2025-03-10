News
Musk says X hit with 'massive cyber-attack'
World News
10-03-2025 | 14:25
Musk says X hit with 'massive cyber-attack'
Elon Musk said X was hit by a "massive" cyber-attack on Monday as outages plagued users of the platform once known as Twitter.
"There was (still is) a massive cyber-attack against X," Musk said in a post on the platform.
Musk blamed a cyber-attack, providing no evidence, for crashing the site last year when an interview with Donald Trump was to be streamed.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
Elon Musk
X
Cyber-attack
