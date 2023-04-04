Arslan receives Qatari delegation in Khaldeh

Lebanese Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan received on Tuesday in his residence in Khaldeh Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, accompanied by Qatari ambassador to Lebanon Ibrahim Abdulaziz al-Sahlawi and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Deputy Leader of the Lebanese Democratic Party Naseeb al-Jawhari, former ministerial council members Professor Ramzi al-Mosharafieh and Saleh al-Gharib, and head of Foreign Relations Mohammed Al-Miuhtar.



The meeting discussed the general situation and bilateral relations between the two countries.



Talks also touched on the importance of enhancing dialogue to resolve internal crises and restore the functioning of constitutional institutions in the country.