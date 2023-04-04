LAF Commander meets Qatari envoy in Yarze

Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun, received on Tuesday in his office in Yarze the Qatari State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, his Excellency Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, heading a delegation, in the presence of Qatar's Ambassador to Lebanon, Ibrahim Abdulaziz al-Sahlawi.



They discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region.



Al- Khulaifi praised the role of the military institution in the current circumstances, emphasizing the need to continue supporting it to enable it to carry out its tasks in maintaining the security and stability of Lebanon.



On the other hand, General Aoun thanked Qatar, represented by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for the continuous support of the institution.