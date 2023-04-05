MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels

Member of the Development and Liberation bloc MP Kassem Hachem stated that "we do not lack the possibility of understanding or agreeing, and reaching an outlet for the crisis."



On LBCI's TV show "Nharkom Said," Hachem pointed out that "the presidential election did not pass through smoothly."



"We are living in a state of paralysis on every level, and we have reached a point where sessions have become a joke and repeated plays," he added.



However, he mentioned that "Speaker Nabih Berri will call for a session when he sees that it will be beneficial in electing a president," clarifying that "we did not nominate, but rather supported Franjieh's candidacy, who did not nominate himself for the presidency until now."