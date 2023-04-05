MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels

Lebanon News
2023-04-05 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: We live in a state of paralysis on all levels

Member of the Development and Liberation bloc MP Kassem Hachem stated that "we do not lack the possibility of understanding or agreeing, and reaching an outlet for the crisis."

On LBCI's TV show "Nharkom Said," Hachem pointed out that "the presidential election did not pass through smoothly."

"We are living in a state of paralysis on every level, and we have reached a point where sessions have become a joke and repeated plays," he added.

However, he mentioned that "Speaker Nabih Berri will call for a session when he sees that it will be beneficial in electing a president," clarifying that "we did not nominate, but rather supported Franjieh's candidacy, who did not nominate himself for the presidency until now."

Lebanon News

MP

State

Paralysis

Lebanon

Presidency

Candidacy

Elections

Nomination

LBCI Next
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:27

Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-03

MP Skaff to LBCI: Former minister Azour has chance of reaching presidency, internal factors preventing him

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on suspected drug traffickers in Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-15

American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:55

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:22

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Frangieh shares insights on Paris talks with Hezbollah officials

LBCI
Variety
10:44

Lebanon sees high reservation rates for the festive period, 32 percent of visitors are Arab

LBCI
World
01:14

China urges WTO to sift US-led chip export curbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app