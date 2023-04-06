Reporters Without Borders condemns illegal summonses that intimidate Lebanese journalists

2min
Reporters Without Borders condemns illegal summonses that intimidate Lebanese journalists

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the two “illegal summonses” for questioning Lebanese news website editor Jean Kassir received, which “RSF regards as yet another attempt to intimidate Lebanon’s journalists.”  

Jean Kassir, the editor of Megaphone, was summoned for questioning at the Central Inspection Directorate, a branch of the General Directorate of State Security. Even with “no reason was given for the summons,” the news website linked it to an article naming several figures, including prosecutor-general Ghassan Oueidat, charged concerning the Beirut Port explosion, RSF reported.  

“Not only was Jean Kassir summoned on the public prosecutor’s direct order, which constitutes a flagrant abuse of authority against a journalist, but the method used to deliver the summons – sending state security agents to intercept him in the street – recalls the illegal and violent methods used by militias during Lebanon’s civil war,” the Bureau Moyen-Orient de RSF said.  

“This was an attempt to intimidate Megaphone News and, indirectly, all journalists who might dare to investigate Lebanon’s widespread corruption.”   

Reporters Without Borders also stated that it is not unusual for journalists in Lebanon to be summoned, saying that the way Kassir was summoned has been denounced by many journalists, activists, parliamentarians, and press freedom organizations, adding that the Information minister, Ziad Makari, said that he would follow-up on the case, and affirmed the commitment to defend freedom of expression.  

“This is the last resort of a government that is incapable of managing the country’s basic needs,” Kassir told RSF’s correspondent during a demonstration in his support.   

However, this did not stop the state security officials from delivering a new summons for Jean Kassir to report for questioning on April 4th, the same day “the information ministry called him to say the prosecutor-general had “withdrawn his complaint,” said the organization.
 

