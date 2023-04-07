News
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
2023-04-07 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
1
min
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
The French judiciary formally indicted former minister and Chairman of the board of Al-Mawarid Bank Marwan Kheireddine in Paris at the end of last March, in the French judicial investigation into the assets of the Banque Du Liban Governor Riad Salameh in Europe, according to a source familiar with the file, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).
The source explained that the accusations against Kheireddine are as follows: the formation of a "criminal gang" with the aim of embezzling public funds by a public official at the expense of the Lebanese state, breach of trust, and corrupting a public employee.
European investigators heard Kheireddine in Lebanon last January, noting that he is also being pursued on charges of money laundering in an organized gang, and the French judiciary has placed him under judicial control.
Marwan Kheireddine served as a Lebanese Minister of State from July 2011 to February 2014. He also was a member of several ministerial committees.
He also served on the Board of the Beirut Stock Exchange (BSE) as financial advisor to the Chairman and on several terms on the Association of Banks in Lebanon board.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
France
Judiciary
Lebanese
Banker
Minister
Marwan Kheireddine
Corruption
Riad Salameh
