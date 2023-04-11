Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-04-11 | 09:37
High views
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
2min
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

Caretaker Minister of Labor, Moustafa Bayram, talked with the Minister of Labor and Skills in Ethiopia, Muferiat Kamil, about mutual employment between Lebanon and Ethiopia and signing an agreement between the two sides in this field.   

At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Bayram welcomed the minister and the accompanying delegation and said: "We consider any foreign worker entering Lebanon as a guest."   

He also praised the steps taken by the Ethiopian government to carry out an extensive training process for Ethiopian workers, "this raises the moral value of the worker, and it also contributes to a significant return on investment in their national economy, and they also teach them the language of the country they are going to, which facilitates the process of dealing and shortens many distances and saves lots of problems."  

Bayram expressed that if they reach the signing of the agreement, this will be an essential sign that despite the economic conditions, "we have not overlooked the humanitarian issue, and that the presence of the minister personally with this large delegation is an important sign of your respect for your people."  

He stressed the need to consider the economic conditions that Lebanon is currently suffering from and the safety issue for Ethiopian workers is critical, indicating that "we are facing a new page in dealing with recruitment agencies, as we started a reform campaign."  

In turn, the Ethiopian minister said she had good talks with the Labor Minister regarding the peace and safety of "our daughters."  

Stating that the facts "indicate that many Ethiopians reside in Lebanon, and I have informed His Excellency of what my country is doing in terms of employment reform, and we want to strengthen the relationship with Lebanon through employment diplomacy."  

She stressed that the reform is related to skills, work, and teaching Arabic and other languages, pointing out that Ethiopia does not only send domestic workers but also sends engineers, technicians, and nurses, and through these reforms, the work sector is developed, where there will be trained workers, and that the Ethiopian government is committed developing this sector, and it is investing large sums of money for that.
 

LBCI Next
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
LBCI Previous

