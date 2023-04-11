News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-11 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Caretaker Minister of Labor, Moustafa Bayram, talked with the Minister of Labor and Skills in Ethiopia, Muferiat Kamil, about mutual employment between Lebanon and Ethiopia and signing an agreement between the two sides in this field.
At the beginning of the meeting, Minister Bayram welcomed the minister and the accompanying delegation and said: "We consider any foreign worker entering Lebanon as a guest."
He also praised the steps taken by the Ethiopian government to carry out an extensive training process for Ethiopian workers, "this raises the moral value of the worker, and it also contributes to a significant return on investment in their national economy, and they also teach them the language of the country they are going to, which facilitates the process of dealing and shortens many distances and saves lots of problems."
Bayram expressed that if they reach the signing of the agreement, this will be an essential sign that despite the economic conditions, "we have not overlooked the humanitarian issue, and that the presence of the minister personally with this large delegation is an important sign of your respect for your people."
He stressed the need to consider the economic conditions that Lebanon is currently suffering from and the safety issue for Ethiopian workers is critical, indicating that "we are facing a new page in dealing with recruitment agencies, as we started a reform campaign."
In turn, the Ethiopian minister said she had good talks with the Labor Minister regarding the peace and safety of "our daughters."
Stating that the facts "indicate that many Ethiopians reside in Lebanon, and I have informed His Excellency of what my country is doing in terms of employment reform, and we want to strengthen the relationship with Lebanon through employment diplomacy."
She stressed that the reform is related to skills, work, and teaching Arabic and other languages, pointing out that Ethiopia does not only send domestic workers but also sends engineers, technicians, and nurses, and through these reforms, the work sector is developed, where there will be trained workers, and that the Ethiopian government is committed developing this sector, and it is investing large sums of money for that.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ethiopia
Labor
Agreement
Skills
Workers
Employment
Next
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
One year after IMF staff-level agreement, Lebanon fails to implement reform package
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-04
Lebanon lost 50 percent of tourism sector labor force since 2019: Ramy
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-04
Lebanon lost 50 percent of tourism sector labor force since 2019: Ramy
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
UNHCR's solid auditing system: maintaining program integrity and preventing fraud
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
UNHCR's solid auditing system: maintaining program integrity and preventing fraud
0
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Challenges facing public sector teachers in upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Challenges facing public sector teachers in upcoming municipal elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
0
World
2023-03-21
Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus
World
2023-03-21
Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus
0
Breaking Headlines
07:37
A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977
Breaking Headlines
07:37
A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977
0
World
06:07
Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe - minister
World
06:07
Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe - minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
2
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
3
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
5
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
6
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
7
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
8
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store