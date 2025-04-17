Academic year extended for war-affected schools, official exams set for July

During a meeting with the teaching staff in south Lebanon and Nabatieh, which was held on Wednesday, Education Minister Rima Karami confirmed that the academic year will be extended to allow schools that delayed the start of classes due to the war to complete the required curriculum.



Official exams are expected to begin in the second week of July.



Separately, the General Directorate for Professional and Technical Education announced that its official exams will start on July 8, 2025.