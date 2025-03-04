Beirut blast victims' families reaffirm call for justice at monthly vigil

Families of the victims of the Beirut Port explosion reiterated their call for justice during a monthly vigil. They emphasized that "no issue, regardless of its size, can overshadow the largest non-nuclear explosion in history at Beirut's Port."



They stressed that "on the surface, things seem to be positive."



The families pointed out that "the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Justice have clearly expressed their support for the national cause to ensure the investigation reaches its conclusion, but the proof lies in the result."



They stressed that "the success of the current term depends on fulfilling the promises made regarding judicial reform and ensuring the independence of the judiciary."