Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-14 | 08:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon
The Information Division thwarted the preparation of a smuggling operation of about 10 million Captagon pills with a shipment of rubber carbon from Lebanon to Senegal and from there to Saudi Arabia.
Based on information available to the division’s presidency about the preparation of smuggling by the wanted for the judiciary, J.S., the division was able to identify the members of the network and the warehouse of the goods in the Qubbah area in Tripoli.
As a result of the monitoring and follow-up, the Special Force in the Information Division carried out an operation and simultaneously arrested 4 Lebanese in the Qubbah area while loading the goods into the containers in preparation for their transfer to the port of Tripoli. The investigation continues with them, and work is underway to identify others involved.
Lebanon News
Information Division
Smuggling
Operation
Captagon
Pills
Shipment
Senegal
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-12
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Seizure of 160,000 Captagon pills hidden inside machine
Lebanon News
08:24
Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement
Lebanon News
08:24
Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
Variety
2023-03-23
UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
Sports
2023-01-09
Dembele strike gives Barcelona narrow win over Atletico
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
