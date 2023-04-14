Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-04-14 | 08:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon

The Information Division thwarted the preparation of a smuggling operation of about 10 million Captagon pills with a shipment of rubber carbon from Lebanon to Senegal and from there to Saudi Arabia.

Based on information available to the division’s presidency about the preparation of smuggling by the wanted for the judiciary, J.S., the division was able to identify the members of the network and the warehouse of the goods in the Qubbah area in Tripoli.

As a result of the monitoring and follow-up, the Special Force in the Information Division carried out an operation and simultaneously arrested 4 Lebanese in the Qubbah area while loading the goods into the containers in preparation for their transfer to the port of Tripoli. The investigation continues with them, and work is underway to identify others involved.
 

Lebanon News

Information Division

Smuggling

Operation

Captagon

Pills

Shipment

Senegal

Saudi Arabia

Lebanon

Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-12

Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-06

Seizure of 160,000 Captagon pills hidden inside machine

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:24

Lebanon's MoFA welcomes joint Saudi-Syrian statement

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-09

Dembele strike gives Barcelona narrow win over Atletico

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app