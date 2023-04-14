Information Division thwarts the smuggling of 10 million Captagon pills from Lebanon

The Information Division thwarted the preparation of a smuggling operation of about 10 million Captagon pills with a shipment of rubber carbon from Lebanon to Senegal and from there to Saudi Arabia.



Based on information available to the division’s presidency about the preparation of smuggling by the wanted for the judiciary, J.S., the division was able to identify the members of the network and the warehouse of the goods in the Qubbah area in Tripoli.



As a result of the monitoring and follow-up, the Special Force in the Information Division carried out an operation and simultaneously arrested 4 Lebanese in the Qubbah area while loading the goods into the containers in preparation for their transfer to the port of Tripoli. The investigation continues with them, and work is underway to identify others involved.