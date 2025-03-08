Zelenskiy says Ukraine is 'fully committed' to constructive dialogue with US

Ukraine is "fully committed" to constructive dialogue with U.S. representatives in Saudi Arabia next week and hopes to agree on the necessary decisions and steps, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.



"Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war. Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively," Zelenskiy said on social media network X.



"On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps," he added.



Zelenskiy said he would visit Saudi Arabia next week and after his meeting with the Crown Prince on Monday, Ukrainian diplomatic and military representatives would stay for a meeting on Tuesday with the U.S. team.



Reuters