Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

Lebanon News
2023-04-17 | 11:35
High views
Lebanon&#39;s tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
2min
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

Lebanon this year saw a significant blessing, as Easter coincided with Eid Al-Fitr, leaving the chance for many tourists and Lebanese expats to come and spend the long holidays in the country. 

The month of April witnessed an influx of expatriates despite the security developments in the south, as it became clear that the Lebanese expats were no longer affected by any event that prevented them from coming to Lebanon, as the number of arrivals through Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport exceeded more than 12,000 arrivals.   

According to what tourism sources told Al Markazia, this number would increase due to Eid al-Fitr at the end of this week.   

Additionally, the tourist movement indicates that the turnout will be great in the hotel sector, where the operating rate in some hotels exceeds 90 percent, while the restaurant sector will be "full" on Eid Al-Fitr, which will last for four days, and is suitable for reviving the tourism sector.  

Sources also confirmed to Al Markazia that some airlines had increased the number of their flights to Lebanon or used planes that can accommodate a larger number of passengers, particularly at the end of this week, especially from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Paris, and London.  

It expects that the number of arrivals will increase this summer compared to last summer, and it does not rule out that the number will exceed two million.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Easter

Eid Al Fitr

Tourists

Lebanese

Expatriates

Holidays

Tourism

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
LBCI Previous

