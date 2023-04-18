News
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Lebanon News
2023-04-18 | 01:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
The Kataeb Party's MP bloc announced their refusal to participate in any legislative sessions in the absence of a president, calling it a constitutional and national principle that the party has upheld since the vacuum period of 2014-2016.
In a statement, the Kataeb Party's MP bloc stated that "the extension of municipal and Mukhtar's elections terms is unconstitutional and invalid as the council has turned into an electoral body, not authorized to undertake any other action according to Articles 73, 74, and 75 of the constitution."
The party's bloc also emphasized that the institutional chaos would not be resolved except by electing a president who signs the laws to become effective. Without this signature, they are considered invalid and unconstitutional.
However, regarding the cabinet's meeting to discuss the financing of the upcoming elections on the same day that the parliament holds its general session to postpone the elections, the Kataeb Party's bloc considered it an insult to the Lebanese people and part of shifting responsibilities.
If the government were truly interested in securing the small amount needed for the elections, it would have funded them weeks ago from Lebanon's withdrawal rights without resorting to unconstitutional legislative sessions.
Therefore, the party considered that the decision to overthrow the institutions and their deadline was taken by a political system that is not ready to face the ballot boxes after failing in every file it has handled, leading the country to historical collapses at all levels.
In light of this unfortunate reality, the Kataeb Party's MP bloc finds itself once again in the position of defending the constitution by submitting appeals against unconstitutional laws to invalidate them, to ensure that the constitution remains not only a point of view but also a regulator of political and national life.
Lebanon News
Kataeb Party
MPs
Refuse
Participate
Legislative
Sessions
President
Constitution
Lebanon
