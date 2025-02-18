UN says delay in Israel's Lebanon withdrawal 'violation' of resolution on ending war

Lebanon News
18-02-2025 | 05:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN says delay in Israel&#39;s Lebanon withdrawal &#39;violation&#39; of resolution on ending war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN says delay in Israel's Lebanon withdrawal 'violation' of resolution on ending war

The U.N.'s Lebanon envoy and peacekeeping force on Tuesday warned Israel's delayed withdrawal from the country violated the U.N. resolution that ended the 2006 Hezbollah-Israel war and formed the basis for a recent truce.

"Today marks the end of the period set for the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces... and the parallel Lebanese Armed Forces deployment to positions in southern Lebanon," the joint statement said, adding: "Another delay in this process is not what we hoped would happen, not least because it continues a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006)."

AFP

Lebanon News

United Nations

Israel

Lebanon

Withdrawal

Violation

Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-13

Kremlin says it's impressed by Trump's position on ending Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2025-01-28

Zelenskyy says Putin 'afraid' of negotiations on ending Ukraine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

UN denounces Israel's use of 'war fighting' methods in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Katz says Israel will 'act strongly' against any violation by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel and northern Bekaa at medium altitude

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03

The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts 

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-14

Iran accuses Israel of disrupting air route to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More