German Ambassador says extending municipal terms neglects people’s constitutional rights

German Ambassador to Lebanon, Andreas Kindl, has stated that the short-noticed extension of municipal terms ignores the Lebanese people’s rights to hold political leaders accountable.

Kindl said via his Twitter account that this “threatens to expedite the erosion of state institutions at a moment of losing trust internationally.”



He stated that the international community supplies large parts of financial and technical support at the municipality level, highlighting that “we need partners that are seen as legitimate to bring our contributions to full effect,” as, according to him, municipalities are in dire financial straits since more than 10% are dissolved.



