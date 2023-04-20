German Ambassador says extending municipal terms neglects people’s constitutional rights

The short-noticed & disputed extension of municipal terms disregards the Lebanese peoples’ constitutional right to hold political leaders to account. This step threatens to expedite the erosion of state institutions at a moment of loosing trust internationally.
— Andreas Kindl 🇺🇦 (@GermanEmbBeirut) April 19, 2023
The short-noticed & disputed extension of municipal terms disregards the Lebanese peoples’ constitutional right to hold political leaders to account. This step threatens to expedite the erosion of state institutions at a moment of loosing trust internationally.