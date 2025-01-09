Lebanese MPs express views on presidential election as session begins

As the Lebanese parliament begins its session to elect a new president, MPs have expressed their views on the electoral process, emphasizing constitutional respect and national sovereignty.



MP Melhem Khalaf called for upholding the constitution, stating, "In defense of the republic and adherence to democracy, I sincerely call for respecting the constitution and moving forward with a commitment to a state of justice and law."



MP Gebran Bassil criticized external influence, saying, "Instructions have been given to many MPs from abroad, revealing that we are facing a process of appointment in today's parliamentary election."



He posed a critical question: "Is the parliament willing to give up its sovereignty and accept external guardianship, starting with today's election and continuing with further instructions?"



Responding within the session, MP Jamil Al Sayyed affirmed, "I have not faced any pressure from any country regarding my choice of a presidential candidate, and I fully support MP Melhem Khalaf's statement."

MP Ousama Saad condemned what he called a “constitutional massacre."



Addressing the broader political crisis, Saad argued that any authority undermining the constitution loses both its legitimacy and its support from the people, which he says destabilizes the state and pushes the country into chaos.



He warned that continued constitutional violations would have severe consequences for Lebanon’s political future.



MP Firas Hamdan, a member of the Lebanese parliament, also expressed skepticism about the growing concern over the constitution, pointing to what he called the widespread violations against it.



Hamdan questioned the sincerity of those who now lament the situation, given the history of constitutional disregard in the country.



Meanwhile, MP Paula Yacoubian criticized the prolonged presidential vacancy, which has now lasted for over two years and four months.



Yacoubian argued that the failure to elect a president, despite constitutional mandates, was one of the biggest violations of Lebanon’s constitution.



She also pointed to Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese Army commander, as a potential political rival with growing popularity, highlighting the complexity of the current political deadlock.

MP Michel Daher urged his fellow lawmakers to set aside constitutional debates and move forward with electing a president immediately.



"We must elect a president today," he asserted, calling for the political class to step aside.



Daher expressed his gratitude to Arab and Western nations for engaging with Lebanon, emphasizing that his choice has always been Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.



"This current political class must be removed," he said.



Meanwhile, MP Yassin Yassin stated that the Constitution should not stand in the way of securing the welfare of the Lebanese people.



He highlighted the concept of a "state of necessity," which allows for exceptional decisions even if they deviate from legal norms.



"We must read the spirit of the law, not just the text," he explained, advocating for creative solutions.



He also noted that Lebanon's political system has proven ineffective and incapable of addressing the nation's needs.



Daher further emphasized that the Constitution should no longer be the sole guiding principle in this crisis.



"The constitution is not just a matter of interpretation; the state and partnership are at stake," he said, underlining that Lebanon is in a period of transformation from destruction and displacement toward electing a new president to lead the country forward.



As the presidential election process continues, these statements reflect the urgency and complexity of Lebanon's current political situation, with lawmakers pushing for decisive action amid ongoing challenges.