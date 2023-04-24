Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

A file is being prepared regarding the Lebanese who are being evacuated from Sudan to protect them.



Fifty-two Lebanese left Sudanese territory by sea towards Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the boat carrying the Lebanese is scheduled to arrive at the port of Jeddah at four o'clock (Saudi Arabia and Lebanon time).



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the evacuation of fifty-two Lebanese who came yesterday from Khartoum on a bus towards Port Sudan and then moved on board a Royal Saudi Navy ship towards Jeddah.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that their expected arrival to safety would not have been possible without the assistance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Crisis Cell, which evacuated them and received them as guests of the Kingdom in preparation for their return to Lebanon today via Middle East Airlines (MEA).



After the first evacuation process, a second round is expected in the coming hours to evacuate the rest of them.



The second evacuation comes at a time when the Internet connection almost completely collapsed in Sudan, in addition to the power and water outages.