Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut

Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin launched, in cooperation with Beirut Municipality, the process of establishing drop-off centers and points in 10 potential sites for the collection of recyclables to improve solid waste management in the city and enhance the collection of recyclable materials.



This initiative will commercialize and promote waste sorting at source in a program funded by the Lebanon Financing Facility (LFF) - a multi-donor trust fund managed by the World Bank and implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in close coordination with the Ministry of Environment.



It will contribute to improving the vital capabilities of solid waste management in Beirut.

During the ceremony, the Minister of Environment spoke about the importance of this initiative.



He pointed out that the ten centers intended to be established in the different neighborhoods of the capital hit many goals, including achieving the principles of the circular economy, strengthening the private sector in managing the solid waste sector, and creating job opportunities in the green economy.



The Minister of Environment concluded that the launch is part of a larger plan for the city of Beirut, as they are working with their partners in the UNDP and the World Bank through the grant provided by the Bank to re-improve solid waste management in the capital, where work has begun to repair and restore the sorting plant in Karantina and the Coral composting facility, and it is expected that it ends in late 2024.