Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut

Lebanon News
2023-04-27 | 09:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut

Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin launched, in cooperation with Beirut Municipality, the process of establishing drop-off centers and points in 10 potential sites for the collection of recyclables to improve solid waste management in the city and enhance the collection of recyclable materials.  

This initiative will commercialize and promote waste sorting at source in a program funded by the Lebanon Financing Facility (LFF) - a multi-donor trust fund managed by the World Bank and implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in close coordination with the Ministry of Environment. 

It will contribute to improving the vital capabilities of solid waste management in Beirut. 
 
During the ceremony, the Minister of Environment spoke about the importance of this initiative. 

He pointed out that the ten centers intended to be established in the different neighborhoods of the capital hit many goals, including achieving the principles of the circular economy, strengthening the private sector in managing the solid waste sector, and creating job opportunities in the green economy.  

The Minister of Environment concluded that the launch is part of a larger plan for the city of Beirut, as they are working with their partners in the UNDP and the World Bank through the grant provided by the Bank to re-improve solid waste management in the capital, where work has begun to repair and restore the sorting plant in Karantina and the Coral composting facility, and it is expected that it ends in late 2024.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Recycle

Waste

Management

Beirut

Environment

World Bank

UNDP

LBCI Next
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-18

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08

$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-08

Train derails in northern Egypt, killing 2, injuring 16

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-03

Qatar to lift ban on weeds and leafy plants’ imports from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details

LBCI
Variety
03:02

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app