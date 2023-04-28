Higher Relief Commission completes final phase for Lebanese return from Sudan

2023-04-28 | 06:35
Higher Relief Commission completes final phase for Lebanese return from Sudan
Higher Relief Commission completes final phase for Lebanese return from Sudan

The Higher Relief Commission has completed the third and final phase regarding the return of Lebanese nationals from Sudan.

A Middle East Airlines plane will arrive at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport at 3:00 pm on Friday from Jeddah Airport, Saudi Arabia. 

Upon arrival, they will be received at the airport by the Secretary General of the Commission, Major General Mohammad Khair, who thanked those who cooperated and helped to complete their return, led by the Sudanese authorities, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the representative of the Lebanese community in Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Lebanese embassy in Sudan and the consulate in Jeddah.
 

