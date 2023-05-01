News
Caretaker PM Mikati praises public sector employees on Labor day
Lebanon News
2023-05-01 | 02:57
Caretaker PM Mikati praises public sector employees on Labor day
In celebration of Labor day, Lebanon's caretaker, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, paid tribute to workers and expressed his admiration for their resilience and struggle towards a better life.
Mikati also extended a special greeting to all public sector employees, acknowledging their difficult circumstances and sacrifices to maintain the country's institutions and administrations.
"The recent measures taken by the government fall short of what they deserve, but the limited resources available are required to be the best possible submissions," he added.
He expressed hope that, with cooperation and mutual understanding, they can reach fair and gradual solutions that secure a decent livelihood and give them what they deserve.
Moreover, Mikati concluded by emphasizing that production and work rely on two pillars, the state, and the private sector, and that the cooperation between the two will continue for the benefit of all.
Lebanon News
Caretaker
PM
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Praise
Public
Sector
Employees
Labor
Day
Lebanon
