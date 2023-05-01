Faysal El Sayegh to LBCI: Presidency should garner broad Christian acceptance

Faysal El Sayegh, member of the Democratic Gathering, emphasized that the electoral activity and the pursuit of finding a way out of the Lebanese presidency will increase and activate better.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out that "we are coming to several obligations this month, and Lebanon is not a priority, but the Lebanese presidency will be among the agendas of all these meetings."

Additionally, he hoped that we would witness a breakthrough during these two months before July.



El Sayegh saw that the national responsibility is for all of us to agree on a president, saying, "as the Democratic Gathering, we were clear and put four limits for the specifications of the presidency, which are:



1- A broad Christian acceptance of a president



2- The president should not be confrontational



3- He should be accepted by Arab countries, especially Gulf



4- He should be reformist."



He also pointed out the relationship with Berri, noting that it is not a correspondent one.



"The recent experience has proven that our stances differ, and today our stance is not identical on the issue of presidential elections. It is not against Berri or Frangieh, but as a Democratic Gathering, we cannot support a presidency that does not win over the Christian base," he highlighted.