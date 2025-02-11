Abbas risks Palestinian backlash over overhaul of prisoner payments

11-02-2025 | 09:35
Abbas risks Palestinian backlash over overhaul of prisoner payments
Abbas risks Palestinian backlash over overhaul of prisoner payments

President Mahmoud Abbas faced criticism from allies and foes alike on Tuesday over a decree overhauling payments to families of Palestinians killed or jailed by Israel, a move to satisfy a U.S. demand that will likely deepen his unpopularity.

Palestinian Authority leader Abbas, 89, issued the decree on Monday overturning the system, long condemned by critics as rewarding attacks on Israel but viewed among Palestinians as a vital source of welfare for detainees' families.

The sudden announcement seems aimed at removing a potential source of tension with U.S. President Donald Trump and an attempt to preserve the PA's role as Washington bolsters its pro-Israeli approach to the conflict, Palestinian analysts said.

Scrapping the system of salary-type payments, dubbed "pay for slay" by critics - a label rejected by Palestinians - has been a major demand of successive U.S. administrations. Abbas had long resisted pressure to halt the program.

The PA will instead provide support to families of prisoners via a social welfare network, according to need rather than their length of imprisonment. Qadura Fares, the Palestinian official responsible for prisoner affairs, said between 35,000 and 40,000 families would be affected.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian

Backlash

Overhaul

Prisoner

Payments

