Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen after sirens blare

2025-01-18 | 09:25
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen after sirens blare
Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen after sirens blare

The Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen into southern Israel on Saturday, a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect in war-battered Gaza.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of Eilat and Arava, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted" by the Israeli air force, the military said, adding that it was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.


