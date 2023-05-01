Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

The European Observatory for the Integrity of Lebanon indicated that the European judicial delegation would resume its investigations in Beirut on Tuesday, adding that the brother of the Governor of Banque du Liban, Raja Salameh, is supposed to appear this week before the French judge, Aude Buresi, as she insisted on hearing him before leaving.



The European Observatory pointed out that the Caretaker Minister of Finance, Youssef Khalil, is also expected to attend as he was a former director of operations at Banque du Liban, on Friday before the European judiciary, stressing that “we hear about political references asking Khalil not to attend, and if this is true, they must be held accountable for obstructing the course of justice.”