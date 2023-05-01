Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

Lebanon News
2023-05-01 | 07:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

The European Observatory for the Integrity of Lebanon indicated that the European judicial delegation would resume its investigations in Beirut on Tuesday, adding that the brother of the Governor of Banque du Liban, Raja Salameh, is supposed to appear this week before the French judge, Aude Buresi, as she insisted on hearing him before leaving. 

The European Observatory pointed out that the Caretaker Minister of Finance, Youssef Khalil, is also expected to attend as he was a former director of operations at Banque du Liban, on Friday before the European judiciary, stressing that “we hear about political references asking Khalil not to attend, and if this is true, they must be held accountable for obstructing the course of justice.”
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Raja Salameh

Lebanese

Finance Minister

Hearing

European

Judiciary

Probe

Investigation

LBCI Next
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-25

Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

Lebanon cbank head arrives in court for second hearing with European officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-06

Lebanon judge sets March 15 hearing for central bank chief in graft probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

LBCI
Variety
05:32

WHO nominates Lebanon’s Jacques Mokhbat as “Health Champion”

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Faysal El Sayegh to LBCI: Presidency should garner broad Christian acceptance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23

Lebanese banks and state clash over foreign currency obligations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app