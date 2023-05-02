News
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
2023-05-02 | 01:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
The US State Department has called on Lebanon's political leaders to expedite the election of a new president and swiftly enact essential reforms to save the country's economy from crisis. This statement comes six months after the departure of President Michel Aoun and the subsequent failure of Lebanese authorities to elect a new leader.
In a statement released on May 1, 2023, Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, emphasized the importance of putting Lebanon's interests and the welfare of its people above personal ambitions. Miller insisted that Lebanon's elected leaders should be the ones to form their own government and that the country requires a president free of corruption.
According to the spokesperson, Lebanon's new president should be capable of uniting the nation, advocating for transparency and accountability, prioritizing the interests of the people, and implementing crucial economic reforms. Securing an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program remains one of the most important requirements for the country's economic revival.
The statement concluded that the solutions to Lebanon's political and economic problems must come from within the nation rather than relying on the international community. Urging decisive action, the US Department of State has called for the swift selection of appropriate leadership to prevent the country from facing further disaster.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
US State Department
Lebanon
Political
Leaders
Election
President
Reforms
Crisis
Next
Lebanese MoFA supports KSA’s role in stabilizing Yemeni armistice
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Previous
