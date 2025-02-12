The Israeli army has begun constructing five military sites inside Lebanese territory, according to a report by Israel's Kan 11 channel.



The move comes after Israel secured U.S. approval to maintain its forces at these locations even after the test period for the ceasefire agreement expires next Tuesday.



In recent days, Israel had requested an additional 10-day extension of the ceasefire test period from the United States, but the request was denied.



Instead, Israel proposed an alternative plan—keeping troops stationed at five observation sites—which Washington approved.



As these sites are being established, Israeli forces are set to withdraw from Shiite villages in the area, including those in the eastern sector and Mount Hermon.



According to Israeli military sources, operations inside the villages have been completed, but a "transitional phase" is needed before a complete withdrawal.



Meanwhile, Israeli security agencies have observed Hezbollah rebuilding its intelligence-gathering network and reactivating its bases and mobilization areas, even in regions south of the Litani River, which would be a violation of the ceasefire agreement.



The newly established military sites are intended to allow Israel to monitor the implementation of the agreement and ensure that the Lebanese army prevents Hezbollah from operating in the border region.