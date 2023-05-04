News
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-05-04 | 02:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
On Thursday, May 4, 2023, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 10,000 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 11,000 and that of diesel decreased by LBP 9,000, while the price of gas dropped by LBP 6,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,733,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,773,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,497,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 997,000
Lebanon News
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Lebanese
Oil
Gas
Gasoline
Drop
