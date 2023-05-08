Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis

In a meeting held between the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, they discussed the Syrian file in Lebanon.



Riza congratulated Lebanon on unifying its stance regarding the Syrian refugee issue and thanked the Lebanese government for its efforts, understanding, and professional handling of this matter.



During the meeting, they also discussed the upcoming Brussels conference, which will be held in mid-June and will focus on the Syrian refugee crisis.