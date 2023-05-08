Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis

Lebanon News
2023-05-08 | 07:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Prime Minister and UN Coordinator discuss Syrian refugee crisis

In a meeting held between the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, they discussed the Syrian file in Lebanon.

Riza congratulated Lebanon on unifying its stance regarding the Syrian refugee issue and thanked the Lebanese government for its efforts, understanding, and professional handling of this matter.

During the meeting, they also discussed the upcoming Brussels conference, which will be held in mid-June and will focus on the Syrian refugee crisis.
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanese

PM

Prime Minister

UN

Coordinator

Discuss

Syrian

Refugee

Crisis

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application
Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:52

In Dubai, Lebanon scores a new win

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Interior Minister requests to stop the Bolt application

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector

LBCI
Variety
05:47

In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Chad orders German ambassador to leave the country

LBCI
Middle East
10:06

Egyptian inflation seen inching lower in April

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app