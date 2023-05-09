Lebanese Red Cross head to LBCI: We call for support on World Red Cross Day

President of Lebanese Red Cross, Antoine Zoghbi, revealed that the organization is going through difficult circumstances and called for help from both Lebanese residents and expatriates.



In an interview on LBCI's "Naharkom Said" TV show for the occasion of World Red Cross Day, Zoghbi explained that the two most important things they want to ensure for citizens are blood when needed and emergency medical services.



Zoghbi emphasized that the organization's goals are to assist the community: "We assist the community through appropriate programs and services for each region, and on this basis, we work on funding our projects."



He also stressed that the organization learns from its mistakes, affirming its commitment to transparency and accountability, while other countries are following up on its work.



On the other hand, Zoghbi clarified that the condition for joining the Lebanese Red Cross is to have a love for volunteering and to possess ethical and humanitarian qualities, which he described as the strength of the Lebanese Red Cross.