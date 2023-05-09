Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

2023-05-09 | 04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

Secretary General of the Lebanese Red Cross, Georges Kettaneh, announced on Tuesday that the organization is working on "how to manage volunteers" and subjecting them to training and precautionary plans, and the volunteer knows that there are laws and therefore accountability.

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Kettaneh said, "We suffer from a problem that we cannot admit the patient to the hospital where his file is, and we are working with the Ministry of Health to solve this issue."

He added, "We have set up four scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon: in case of armed conflict, earthquakes, displacement, and pandemics."

He emphasized that the Red Cross focuses on providing first aid and blood transfusions, and the Ministry of Health does not have blood transfusion centers.

He revealed that "ambulance fuel costs $100,000 per month."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Red Cross

