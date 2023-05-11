Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, urged the Association of Banks to release the funds of embassies and foreign diplomats accredited to Lebanon.



He stressed that such actions violate the Vienna Convention and diplomatic relations and threaten the bilateral relations between Lebanon and these countries.



Bou Habib added that the ongoing seizing of funds could lead to the loss of the possibility of having foreign embassies and diplomatic staff deposit their funds in Lebanese banks in the future, which would damage the Lebanese banking sector’s reputation.