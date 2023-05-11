Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

Lebanon News
2023-05-11 | 03:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, urged the Association of Banks to release the funds of embassies and foreign diplomats accredited to Lebanon. 

He stressed that such actions violate the Vienna Convention and diplomatic relations and threaten the bilateral relations between Lebanon and these countries. 

Bou Habib added that the ongoing seizing of funds could lead to the loss of the possibility of having foreign embassies and diplomatic staff deposit their funds in Lebanese banks in the future, which would damage the Lebanese banking sector’s reputation.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Affairs

Abdallah Bou Habib

Association Of Banks

Bank

Funds

Embassies

Diplomats

Banking Sector

LBCI Next
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
MP Michel Moussa to LBCI: Importance of Central Bank governorship alongside presidential elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

Lebanon central bank head denies public funds went to firm owned by his brother

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

IMF still concerned by banking sector wobbles - chief economist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-08

Lebanon tops World Bank's food inflation assessment

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Frangieh visits Bukhari in Yarze ​

LBCI
Variety
07:13

After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:24

Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Sami Gemayel: Eager for change to make swift breakthrough in the presidential file

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

China expels Canadian diplomat as bilateral ties sour

LBCI
World
05:51

Chinese baby product firms seek to age up, sell more abroad as population falls

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
World
06:39

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in center of Milan - Sky TG24

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

EU Ambassador to Lebanon emphasizes urgent reforms needed amidst multiple crises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app