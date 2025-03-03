Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

03-03-2025 | 12:50
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return
2min
Israel expands 'buffer zones': Northern Israeli residents refuse to return

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi       

March 1 has passed, yet residents of northern Israeli settlements continue to refuse to return to their homes despite Israel's assurances that the military will persist in its operations to eliminate any threats to national security.  

Israel is attempting to project control over all fronts. 

To reinforce this narrative, it has promoted reports from the Alma Research Center claiming that its greatest achievement has been the elimination of 174 Hezbollah commanders of various ranks. 

However, the reports also acknowledge Israel's failure to target key military leaders such as Mohammad Haidar, who survived an assassination attempt, and Haitham Ali Tabatabai. Some reports have even speculated about internal disputes between the two, suggesting broader divisions within Hezbollah in the post-war period.  

While Israeli sources push these narratives, 60% of northern settlers remain unwilling to return. 

In response, the Defense Minister has authorized the military to open fire on anyone present in what Israel now refers to as "buffer zones" near the border—regardless of whether they pose an imminent threat. These buffer zones have effectively become a reality not only in South Lebanon but also in Syria and Gaza, where two people were killed on Monday.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Buffer Zone

Residents

Return

Iran's political turmoil: Power struggle between conservatives and reformists
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
