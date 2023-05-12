Mawlawi after meeting with Bukhari: Our relationship with Saudi Arabia will not be severed

2023-05-12 | 05:22
Mawlawi after meeting with Bukhari: Our relationship with Saudi Arabia will not be severed
Mawlawi after meeting with Bukhari: Our relationship with Saudi Arabia will not be severed

Caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, announced after meeting with the Saudi Ambassador, Walid Bukhari, at his residence in Yarze, "we were pleased to meet Ambassador Bukhari, the ambassador of the Kingdom that supports and encourages the swift election of a President for the Republic."

"Our relationship with Saudi Arabia has not been and will not be severed, and we are fulfilling our complete duties for the interest of the Lebanese people," he added.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties
