Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations

Lebanon News
2023-05-16 | 07:02
High views
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations
2min
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations

On Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health closed a pharmacy in the Baouchriyeh area, Matn district, after it was proven that the pharmacist had committed many professional and behavioral violations, the most prominent of which was manipulating drug prices and selling them at a price higher than the drugs price list issued by the Ministry of Public Health. 

The Ministry of Health warned any pharmacy that does not abide by the prices issued by it and manipulates the prices of medicines will be subject to legal prosecution, and the most severe penalties will be implemented.

The Ministry of Health referred 13 companies importing medical supplies to the Financial Public Prosecution on various charges, most notably: 

- Violating the profit ceilings stipulated in the decisions in force and selling them in violation of the maximum profit limit specified for them according to the decisions in force. 

- Achieving illegal profits by inflating the prices of the country of origin, with the collusion between companies importing supplies and factories in the country of origin. 

- Bringing medical supplies that are not duly registered and not imported through the Ministry of Public Health and bringing them illegally into Lebanese territory. 

- Selling medical supplies to hospitals through intermediary companies, and not directly to the hospital, to gain illegal profits. 

Based on the results of the investigations, the Ministry of Public Health will take the necessary measures against these companies. 

The Ministry stressed to all hospitals the need to adhere to the automated tracking system for medical supplies and not to purchase any medical supplies not registered with the Ministry of Public Health under penalty of legal prosecution.
 

