Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
11-04-2025 | 02:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Thursday, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 19,000, along with diesel, which also declined by LBP 19,000. Gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,412,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,452,000
Diesel: LBP 1,275,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,099,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-14

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-11

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-10

Beirut Airport sees over 1.25 million passengers in the first quarter of 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09

Lebanon under pressure to pass key financial reforms—What are the IMF's conditions?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-09

Finance and Budget Committee head MP Kanaan meets IMF delegation ahead of IMF meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08

Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-24

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

False threat messages spark panic in South Lebanon, authorities launch investigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-09

Lebanon under pressure to pass key financial reforms—What are the IMF's conditions?

LBCI
World News
2025-04-10

Dollar extends tariff-fuelled losses as US inflation eases

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon, IMF await crucial meetings: Will financial reform demands intensify before April 21?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Judge Bitar leaves Abbas Ibrahim under investigation in Beirut Port explosion probe, no charges filed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Lebanon seeks resolution to pension law dispute for private school teachers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Abbas Ibrahim appears for questioning in Beirut Port explosion investigation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lavrov invites FM Youssef Rajji to Moscow amid talks on regional developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More