Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Thursday, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 19,000, along with diesel, which also declined by LBP 19,000. Gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,412,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,452,000

Diesel: LBP 1,275,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,099,000