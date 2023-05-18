Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president

Former Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Awwad Asiri, emphasized on Thursday that the Kingdom is keen on Arab relations and addressing the current situation.

The positive atmosphere witnessed at the Jeddah summit today holds promising signs, and we will soon witness its reflections," he added.

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he considered the Jeddah summit as exceptional in terms of timing and distinguished attendance.

"There are important issues on the table, such as Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and others," the former ambassador said.

He pointed out that Arab unity is a priority for the summit.

Awwad Asiri further stated that the Saudi-Iranian agreement would benefit Syria and Lebanon if its provisions were adhered to. He expressed hope that the leaders would achieve positive outcomes and alleviate the burdens of the Arab world.

He emphasized that Lebanon's ailments and the problems that led to its collapse lie within Lebanon itself.

"The forces that supported the previous rule should consider the interests of the Lebanese people and abandon stubbornness and the imposition of a specific figure," he stressed.

"Lebanon only needs a qualified and unifying president among the political forces, along with selecting a technocratic government independent of any faction, focusing on the nation and restoring unity," Awwad Asiri continued.

He also said that regional solutions could only come within this framework. Still, the leading cause lies within Lebanon, adding that leaving the decision to all political forces to find the right person to lead the presidency, who does not belong to any political group and is solely concerned with the nation, is crucial, especially since Lebanon requires a long time to regain its position and revive its economy.



